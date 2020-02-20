Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's fitness secrets spilled

Bollywood celebrities are looked up to for their healthy lifestyles and impeccable physiques as the whole fraternity always gives out some major fitness goals to all of us.

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala spilled the secrets about celebrities’ toned figures and their fitness mantra. The gym instructor talked about the formula all sought-after Bollywood divas follow to stay in shape.

Speaking of the world's ultimate source of motivation Deepika Padukone, who is always seen laboring hard during her workout sessions, Yasmin said: “The secret is her commitment to fitness and her dedication. She knows that working out makes her feel really good. Whether it’s 7 in the morning or sometimes even 6 or 5 am, she makes sure that she gets a good workout before she heads for a shoot.”

Talking about the fitness queen Katrina Kaif, she further said, “Katrina is very hardworking and fitness is really important for her. No matter how packed her day is, she finds that one hour for workout. Even if she has to do it between meetings or shoots, she takes out that one hour and focuses on fitness to a great extent.”

Yasmin further stated how Alia Bhatt’s tough schedule has been an obstacle in her steady workout sessions. “Alia does a lot of pilates with me but since the last six months, she has been very busy with all the different movies that she’s been shooting for. She used to be very regular but now we do pilates whenever she gets time.”

Upon being inquired about who is the fittest actor in Bollywood, the trainer crowned Akshay Kumar saying, “Akshay Kumar is definitely the fittest man in Bollywood. Talking about women, all of them are great.”

Advising the fans who aspire to look like their favorite celebrities she urged, “I believe each person’s body is unique to themselves and each body type is very different from the other. What I always tell my clients is ‘look at the body you have’ and try to make it the best that you can get. Look at others for motivation but it’s not like a person who is 5’2’’ can look like Deepika Padukone. Her body is longer, her muscles are longer, her limbs are longer. You can look better in your own body. Each of us needs to accept our body and work on making that the best.”