PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi today

Two days have gone since PSL kicked off with now all six participating teams have played one match each.

Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have earned two points each while Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have lost their first encounters.

In the second round of matches today, two matches will be played: the first game will be between between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at 2-00 pm at the National Stadium, Karachi while in the second encounter, a day/night match, Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans at 7-00 pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators had defeated Islamabad United by three wickets in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday while their opponents Peshawar Zalmi lost their first match to Karachi Kings by 10 runs on Friday.Both matches were played in Karachi.

Though Peshawar lost their first match they are expected to give a tough time to Quetta Gladiators as both are balanced sides.

Led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Gladiators have experienced players like allrounder Shane Watson, batsmen Ahmed Shehzad, Jason Roy, Khurram Manzoor, Ben Cutting and Ahsan Ali, and bowlers Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan.

However, all expectations are with the young middle-order batsman Azam Khan, who had played a winning knock against Islamabad. The son of coach Moin Khan may also hit a good innings.

On the other side, West Indian Darren Sammy's team Peshawar Zalmi have the services of veteran allrounders Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz, along with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, and batsmen Kieron Pollard, Imam-ul-Haq, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Umar Amin and also Liam Livingstone, who played an aggressive innings yesterday.

Among their bowling options are Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Haider Ali.

It is hoped that this match will be proved much interesting and exciting one.