Queen Elizabeth II receiving flak for Prince Andrew's birthday post

Not even old pictures from Prince Andrew’s childhood seem to escape public outrage.

Queen Elizabeth II recently shared a tribute for her son Prince Andrew, on the event of his birthday through the royal family’s official Twitter page.

The page posted two photos from major life milestones, one from his as a smiling baby in the Queen’s lap, and another, featuring a more somber recent portrait.

The caption on the tweet read, “On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York.”

However, it seems as though royal fans were not at all happy over the announcement. Public outrage began pouring in once the pictures became public. Some fans went on to say, “Are you for real, celebrating this man’s birthday. He should be in jail.”

Another user stated, “As much as I love our wonderful Queen, I don’t think it’s a good idea to post this.” Some fans were of the opinion that that the caption should be changed to, “The first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years and the first to get caught hanging about with a convicted pedophile.”