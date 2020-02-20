Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM Imran cannot blame media over rise in inflation

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lambasted the PTI government on Thursday, saying that Prime Minister Imran and his government cannot place the blame of their corruption, theft, and incompetence on media.



The PML-N spokesperson, in her statement, said that the State Bank of Pakistan is telling the tale of the PTI government’s incompetence and destructive ways.

“Imran mafia cannot place the blame of their corruption, incompetence on media,” said the former state minister for information.

Aurangzeb said that gas and electricity prices have shot up 250 % and 200 %, respectively.

“What will then media tell people if this is the case?” said the PML-N spokesperson, referring to an earlier statement of the prime minister.

At an earlier address, the prime minister had alleged that the media was criticising the government in an organised manner.

PM Imran had said that media personnel approach a common man and ask if there was inflation, and the person would give an obvious reply by saying yes.

On February 11, PM Imran Khan had decided to introduce a relief package to tackle the rising inflation and provide aid to poor people of the country.

Khan said the top priority of the government was to provide relief to general public, particularly the poor and the salaried class, adding stern action will be taken against the hoarders and profiteers.

