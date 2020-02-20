Sara Ali Khan: 'My job is done before the release of the film'

Sara Ali Khan is Bollywood’s current top grossers, and with the release of her most recent film, Love Aaj Kal, the star has been basking in tremendous amounts of praise.

On the sidelines of a fashion show Sara Ali Khan spoke at length with News18, revealing, “It’s just been a day. I don’t want to say anything too soon. I’ve always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film.”

She believes that an actor’s job ends the moment a film is released. After the release, it is the audience that carry on the film with love and affection.

Sara is of the opinion that no responsibility lies on the actor from that point on as long as they complete the production phase with honesty and conviction.

She was quoted as saying, “Because my job is to do what my director asks me to do with complete conviction and honesty, and I think that I have done that. Beyond that, it’s for the audience’s to love and the media to love, and I hope that they do.”