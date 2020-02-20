Saif Ali Khan opens up on his marriage with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most well-spoken actors Bollywood has to offer. Recently he sat down for an interview, where he spoke at length about his marriage and family life.

Saif sat through an interview with his wife Kareena Kapoor during her radio show, What Women Want and during the course of the interview, the couple spoke at length about their wedding, revealing the impact that their new change had on Kareena’s career. Saif explained, “I used to give you my mother’s example of how it didn’t, and you said times have changed, but maybe they haven’t changed.”

Saif believes that the key to a happy marriage stems from balance and understanding. He stated, “If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap…"

The actor concluded by saying, "I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive.”