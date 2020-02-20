Bhumi Pednekar 'loved canning' her photo shoot debut

Bhumi Pednekar can easily be dubbed as one of Bollywood’s most popular celebrities, and with hard hitting performances like Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the star is well on her way to making it bigger.



During a conversation with BT, the star spoke at length about her debut through the 21st edition of a popular celebrity calendar, featuring a tantalizing sensual shot.



Detailing her experiences with the photo shoot, Bhumi stated, “I've always loved Dabboo’s calendars and my shot is just exotic"

The star admits, "I don’t think I could have debuted with a better shot on his calendar."

Bhumi concluded by explaining process, she stated, "It looks very basic but is essentially sexy and has a strong concept that was designed keeping me in mind. I loved canning it.”