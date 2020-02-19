Salman Khan to help Saiee Manjrekar’s elder sister in THIS project?

Salman Khan is known to launch actors who dare to make it big in the Hindi film industry and lend a helping hand to them.



Some shining examples of Salman’s guidance include Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Saiee Manjrekar who he recently launched in Dabangg 3.

According to a news portal, Salman Khan will now be helping out Saiee Manjrekar’s elder sister Ashwami boost her food business.

Ashwami owns a food truck and will be present on all the sets of Salman, dishing out delicious delicacies.

Her food truck was even featured in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and is present on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as well.

Reportedly, Salman Khan has named the food truck ‘Being Hungry’ in line with his clothing brand ‘Being Human’.