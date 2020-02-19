Johnny Depp reveals Amber Heard punched him repeatedly before defecating on his bed

Johnny Depp has had an abusive relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard and the two continue to wash their dirty linen in public time and again.

After revealing the toxic nature of his relationship with former wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has come forth detailing another incriminating evidence in the defamation case he filed against Amber.

According to the document, back in 2016, the actress defecated on his bed after punching him repeatedly for being late to her birthday party.

Johnny added that even though Amber knew he would be late, she continued to violently attack him for not being on time.

The 56-year-old further mentioned that Amber repeatedly punched him in the face while he was on his bed reading something after the party she threw for herself at a penthouse.

He went on to add that the punches were so hard that they left a severe swelling under his left eye.

Explaining further, Johnny added that Amber left the penthouse the next morning, and after she was gone, he found out through one of her friends that she had defecated on his bed, as reported by USA Today.

In addition to detailing the incident, the actor also submitted a photo of his then bruised face, which was clicked by his friend Sean Bett.