Kartik Aaryan takes home ‘Heartthrob of the Year’ award

Kartik Aaryan has collected the coveted Femina’s ‘Heartthrob of the Year’ award in recognition of his back to back successful hits.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture of his award, announcing his recent achievement with fans.

Holding the prestigious award in his hands and kissing it in the post, Kartik wrote, “Heartthrob Of The Year. Thank you @feminaindia.”

Kartik was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. The film has received mixed reviews on the box office.

Prior to that, he was seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, where he was paired opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor is basking in glory and success of all his recent offerings.