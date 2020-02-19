Katrina Kaif bags ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for newly-launched makeup line

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif has collected the coveted Femina’s ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for her recent makeup initiative Kay Beauty.
Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of her award, announcing her recent achievement to fans.
Holding the prestigious award in her hands in the post, Katrina wrote, “Entrepreneur Of The Year - Kay Beauty. Our first award. So much love to my incredible partners Falguni Nayar and @chhabra.reena17 for sharing this dream . And our dearest @vibhutivarma and the entire team at Kay Beauty and to all our Kay Beauties.”
In the picture, Katrina can be seen rocking a classic white ensemble that she accessorized with silver hoop earrings.
The Bharat actress kept her makeup soft and dewy.
Katrina Kaif has collected the coveted Femina’s ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for her recent makeup initiative Kay Beauty.
Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of her award, announcing her recent achievement to fans.
Holding the prestigious award in her hands in the post, Katrina wrote, “Entrepreneur Of The Year - Kay Beauty. Our first award. So much love to my incredible partners Falguni Nayar and @chhabra.reena17 for sharing this dream . And our dearest @vibhutivarma and the entire team at Kay Beauty and to all our Kay Beauties.”
In the picture, Katrina can be seen rocking a classic white ensemble that she accessorized with silver hoop earrings.
The Bharat actress kept her makeup soft and dewy.