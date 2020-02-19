Katrina Kaif bags ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for newly-launched makeup line

Katrina Kaif has collected the coveted Femina’s ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for her recent makeup initiative Kay Beauty.



Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of her award, announcing her recent achievement to fans.

Holding the prestigious award in her hands in the post, Katrina wrote, “Entrepreneur Of The Year - Kay Beauty. Our first award. So much love to my incredible partners Falguni Nayar and @chhabra.reena17 for sharing this dream . And our dearest @vibhutivarma and the entire team at Kay Beauty and to all our Kay Beauties.”

In the picture, Katrina can be seen rocking a classic white ensemble that she accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

The Bharat actress kept her makeup soft and dewy.

Check out Katrina's post here







