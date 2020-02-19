Father-daughter duo Chunky and Ananya Panday gearing up to work together?

Real-life celebrity family members sharing screens space always comes as a delight for all Bollywood buffs. Be it the husband-wife pairing or father-daughter/son duo, these celebrity family pairs manage to reign over silver screens every single time.



Recently, there has been a buzz making rounds about the veteran actor Chunky Panday being roped alongside his daughter Ananya Panday for Karan Johar’s next directorial.

Ananya made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Student of the Year 2 and had also won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Female).

Her father Chunky Pandey was over the moon about his daughter bringing home the very first Black Lady in the house. Speaking of his daughter’s win the 57-year-old actor delightfully said: “My wife and I are overjoyed. This is the first Filmfare trophy in our home. The feeling can’t be put into words. I have been acting for 34 years. I made my debut in Pahlaj ji (Nihalani)’s Aag Hi Aag. I never got an award, even though I was nominated four times. So finally, the Black Lady comes home.”

“She’s more focused on her career than I ever was, that’s for sure. She’s a faster learner too. As for the award, I am far more pleased with her getting an award that I’d have been if I had got one,” the Saaho actor further asserted.

On the front work, the Bollywood comedy star Chunky Pandey has turned to Marathi films. The veteran actor is set to make his Marathi film debut with Vikun Taak.