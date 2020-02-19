Shah Rukh Khan was approached by Ali Abbas Zafar for role of Mogambo: report

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan had declined the role of Mogambo in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India trilogy when the actor was approached by the film director.



Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed the news about epic trilogy of Mr India in a tweet recently. But he has dismissed rumours that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh will collaborate for it.

He said, “Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”.

However, Indian media quoted sources as saying that the film director had approached Khan for the role of Mogambo but the Raees actor had declined it. Khan was not going to any negative role and it would be a stupid of any actor to touch the role like Mogambo, which Amrish Puri has played.

The original Mr India starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and the film hit the screens in May 1987.