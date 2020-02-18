Kareena Kapoor’s highly-anticipated role in Irrfan Khan's ‘Angrezi Medium’ revealed

Kareena Kapoor’s much-talked about role in Angrezi Medium has drawn immense attention from Bollywood fanatics who were eager to know about her character kept under the wraps for a long time.



Director Homi Adajania recently lifted the curtain off the diva’s role in the Hindi Medium sequel, sharing hidden details.

Homi revealed Kareena will play the role of a cop in the film.

“Kareena comes in the second half, but is pivotal to the narrative and perfect for the role. Incidentally, working with Irrfan was on her bucket list too,” he said.

The trailer of the movie has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience waiting for the release of the movie with bated breath.

Sharing the trailer of the film tweeted, “Hello, brothers and sisters! I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front. There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult.”



