Director says ‘Angrezi Medium’ was 'meant to be made for Irrfan Khan only'

Indian filmmaker Homi Adajania has revealed the impact Irrfan Khan’s cancer diagnosis had on his film Angrezi Medium.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the director said he waited for a year for Irrfan to completely recover because Angrezi Medium was to be made with him only.

“There was no alternative to him, this film was meant to be made with Irrfan, so we waited for a year,” Homi said.

He added, “Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that it works. We are all waiting for him and hopefully will see him closer to the release date on March 13. Irrfan and I met at the screening (of Mira Nair’s The Namesake) and got along well. He’d watched Being Cyrus (Homi’s directorial debut) and agreed that we should collaborate.”

Much before the filmmakers and the cast of Angrezi Medium could start shooting Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer.

He underwent treatment in London and is now being treated in Mumbai.