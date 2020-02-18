Akshay Kumar shares adorable photo with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi is set to hit the cinemas in March 2020.



Rohit Shetty’s cop film has been the talk of the town currently.

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes adorable photo with Katrina Kaif from the sets of Sooryavanshi.

The Good Newzz actor wrote, “If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS”.

The dazzling photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was the first to shower love on the adorable photo of Katrina and Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video of Katrina wherein the Bharat actor could be seen sweeping the floor on the sets of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

He wrote, “Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi @katrinakaif #BTS”.