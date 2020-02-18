‘Absolutely baseless stories’, Karan Johar on launching Suhana Khan

Karan Johar, who is best known for introducing new actors in Bollywood, has dismissed rumours of launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the Student Of The Year 3.



Karan Johar, commonly known as KJo, took to Twitter to dismiss such rumours.

He Tweeted, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!!”

The Good Newzz director went on to say “My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”

Earlier, Indian media had reported that Karan is launching Suhana alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz in the Student Of The Year 3.