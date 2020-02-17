When Deepika met Ranveer Singh's 'Black Lady': Details inside

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Monday took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture with his wife Deepika Padukone.

The picture shows Deepika holding the best actor trophy that her hubby won in the category of best leading actor for his incredible performance in "Gully Boy" at the Filmfare Awards.

"When my Little lady met my Black lady," Ranveer captioned the photo.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial ‘Gully Boy’ emerged as big winner of the night. The film bagged several awards including the most coveted Best Film.



Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and many other actors entertained the audience with their power-packed performances at the event which was hosted in Assam.

Ranveer shared multiple photos from the event on his Instagram including one with his actress wife Deepika Padukone with an endearing comment that had his fans swooning over the Bollywood couple:

