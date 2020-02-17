close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
February 17, 2020

AR Rahman's daughter slams haters with burqa-clad photo after they call it 'suffocating'

Mon, Feb 17, 2020
AR Rahman’s daughter slams haters with burqa-clad photo after they call it ‘suffocating’

Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman was slammed by writer Taslima Nasreen for her choice of wearing a burqa and the face veil calling it ‘suffocating.’

The music maestro’s daughter has responded to the criticism with a befitting reply. On Monday, she posted pictures with her family, from their Baku vacation, wherein she can be seen wearing a burqa alongside her siblings and father.

Khatija wrote, "Peaceful time with family away from “suffocation” tbt #baku #azerbaijan #livingmylife #beingawayfromhome #beingawayfromnegativepeople #bosslife #bosslady #burqawalisareempowered #respectingmysisterschoices #nobodymesseswithme #singapengal.”

While Khatija can be seen wearing a burqa, her sister Rahima is dressed in black distressed denims and a jacket.

A while back, Khatija faced backlash for her choice of attire, by noted writer Taslima Nasreen, who wrote, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”

View this post on Instagram

Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. . Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal

A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman) on

Khatija addressed this in a new note she wrote.

“Khatija also wrote a new note ahead of posting the family pictures along with a picture of a woman in a burqa. She wrote, “Why the double standards and sudden concerns only when it comes to women belonging to a certain faith? Haven’t we seen men wearing turbans? Women wearing habits ? Why only when it comes to a particular faith are women targeted for the choices they make wholeheartedly and with pride. Why ? Why ? And why ? I simply do not understand,” she said. 


