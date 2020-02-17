AR Rahman’s daughter slams haters with burqa-clad photo after they call it ‘suffocating’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman was slammed by writer Taslima Nasreen for her choice of wearing a burqa and the face veil calling it ‘suffocating.’
The music maestro’s daughter has responded to the criticism with a befitting reply. On Monday, she posted pictures with her family, from their Baku vacation, wherein she can be seen wearing a burqa alongside her siblings and father.
Khatija wrote, "Peaceful time with family away from “suffocation” tbt #baku #azerbaijan #livingmylife #beingawayfromhome #beingawayfromnegativepeople #bosslife #bosslady #burqawalisareempowered #respectingmysisterschoices #nobodymesseswithme #singapengal.”
While Khatija can be seen wearing a burqa, her sister Rahima is dressed in black distressed denims and a jacket.
A while back, Khatija faced backlash for her choice of attire, by noted writer Taslima Nasreen, who wrote, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”
Khatija addressed this in a new note she wrote.
“Khatija also wrote a new note ahead of posting the family pictures along with a picture of a woman in a burqa. She wrote, “Why the double standards and sudden concerns only when it comes to women belonging to a certain faith? Haven’t we seen men wearing turbans? Women wearing habits ? Why only when it comes to a particular faith are women targeted for the choices they make wholeheartedly and with pride. Why ? Why ? And why ? I simply do not understand,” she said.
