PSL 2020: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Aima Baig, Sajjad Ali to perform at opening ceremony

KARACHI: As many as 350 artists will perform at the opening ceremony of PSL 2020, which will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday.

The metropolitan city is expected to be set alight as artists from different music genres – Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk – will come together to perform at what will be the biggest opening ceremony in the history of the HBL PSL.

Thousands of fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as world renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances.

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform HBL PSL 2020’s anthem "Tayyar Hain". The glittery ceremony, which will be held before the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champion Islamabad United, will also include riveting acts and a spectacular fireworks show.



“It is only befitting that a grand and glamorous opening ceremony is held to welcome Pakistan’s very own PSL in the country. We have brought together all the top artists in the country to set the tone of what will be an epic tournament," PCB Director Commercial, Babar Hamid, said.

The ceremony, which will be approximately an hour long, will kick-off at 6.45pm. The toss for the first match will be held at 8.30pm, while the much-anticipated first ball of the HBL PSL 2020 will be delivered at 9pm.



Jahangir Khan to bring trophy to stadium

For what will be the first-ever trophy unveiling ceremony on the Pakistani soil, squash legend Jahangir Khan will bring the PSL 2020 trophy at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday, 19 February, for its unveiling.

Jahangir, in an international-styled ceremony, will carry the silverware to the field of play and hand it over to the defending captain Sarfaraz Ahmed – of Quetta Gladiators – after which the brand new trophy will be unveiled by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in the presence of six franchise owners and captains.



For his extraordinary achievements in squash courts all over the world, Jahangir’s name has become synonymous to the game. The great Pakistani athlete holds a record for the longest winning streak for any sportsman with 555 consecutive wins over almost six years.