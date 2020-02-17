Ranveer Singh opens up about future projects on the Filmfare red carpet

Ranveer Singh has created a rather impeccable image for himself over the course of his career in Bollywood. He has also managed to carve a unique niche for himself within the industry over the years with his dazzling skills.

Ranveer was recently spotted at the Filmfare awards this year and during the course of the event he shared his thoughts on upcoming projects with Etimes.

Standing on the red carpet, Ranveer Singh spoke about his upcoming projects, in particular, regarding 83.

He stated, "2020 is very exciting because '83 is coming up. The first few looks that we have released have been loved and appreciated that very exciting for us. The entire nation is waiting for '83 because there is such nostalgia attached to it.”

“It is like a responsibility on me, Kabir sir and the entire team that we have to make sure to give them something that makes them feel proud. The team of '83', this is the highlight of their life, it was defining chapter in their life. If we can make them feel proud then we have achieved something," the star added.

Speaking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer revealed, "It will come later in the year and watch out for that kid, the new director Divyang Thakkar. It was a very collaborated effort, everybody was new and fresh.”

Ranveer concluded by saying,“The energy was different and it turned out to be quite special. I hope that film also gets the love of the audience."



