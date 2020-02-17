Vicky Kaushal refuses to open up about romance with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the talk of the town for their rumoured relationship, however, the couple have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

The Bharat actress and Vicky are rumoured to be dating. The couple have been spotted frequently together on dinner dates and outings.

Recently, in an interview, the Raazi actor refused to confirm or deny his rumoured relationship with Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal said he wanted to guard his personal life to some extent because if he opens up about it, it will lead to discussions, interpretations and misinterpretations and that is what he does not want to invite.

He went on to say he does not want to open about anything.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked romance rumours after the couple made an appearance together at a Diwali party last year.

The relationship rumours were intensified after the they were snapped together at different parties and dinner dates.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will hit cinemas next month.