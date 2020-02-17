Sara Ali Khan says she appears 'suspicious' in front of US airport authority

Bollywood’s leading lady Sara Ali Khan after her major physical transformation left numerous inspired and in awe.

However, the folks working at the US airports had their suspicions on the 24-year-old Simmba actor’s completely changed appearances.

During an interview with East India Company, Sara revealed that the airport authorities thought of her as a bit shady as she looks poles apart from her photos on the ID cards.

“You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there’s a bit of a problem. Because they are like, ‘What?’ and then they put it together. Especially in America,” she said.

The Love Aaj Kal star who attended Columbia University prior to her big Bollywood debut, went on to say: “My regular visa, my student visa and me currently are all different. So, they are like, ‘What is going on? This is a bit shady.’ My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine.”

“I don’t want to say more, I want to go back to New York,” she added.