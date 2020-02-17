Varun Dhawan makes Alia Bhatt turn red after he goes down on one knee

The crowd-favourite on-screen pairing of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan caught the attention of the public at the Filmfare Awards as the latter went down on his knees for Alia in front of the entire audience.

Upon being told by the host, Vicky Kaushal, the Street Dancer 3D actor, dressed in a lungi, sat down on his knees and held her hands all the while the Gully Boy actor was seen blushing and smiling away in the midst of the endearing moment.

The picture was posted on the Instagram account of Filmfare and went viral soon after. Fans were unable to contain their excitement after seeing their favorite duo having a delightful interaction.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is engrossed in the shooting for his upcoming movie Coolie No 1 while Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra.

