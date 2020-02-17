Kartik Aaryan shares his thoughts on monologue delivery

Kartik Aaryan has nestled his way into the hearts of fans ever since his debut. His witty sense of humor, acting skills and charming personality have left fans smitten.

During a conversation with PTI, the star revealed that even though his name is almost indefinitely linked with monologues, he has not delivered more than two of them within his career up till now.

He was quoted as saying, "Monologues were there in just two films. Whenever I say a three-line dialogue, people think that I'm delivering a monologue. The dialogues in Pyaar Ka Punchnam films were actually monologues. They were both six-page long scenes and 12 minutes in length.”

He added, "But it is just these two films out of my whole filmography Akash Vaani, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and now Love Aaj Kal. I have never done monologues. So it is wrong to compare.”

The actor revealed that people in today’s day and age have some preconceived notions on monologues. They seem to consider them nothing more than rants or confrontations.

Kartik said, "Both the monologues went viral, they were a hit on social media. People have really loved them. Now, it comes subconsciously to people that I'm delivering a lot of monologues.

He explained, "In Luka Chuppi, I barely had any dialogues because it was a situational comedy. But whenever there is a confrontational scene or a scene where I'm ranting about something, you get a sense that a monologue has started or is about to come.”

However, the actor made it clear that he is not entirely averse to trying out monologues, if they are necessary to the script.

He concluded by saying, "If it is an integral part of a film, only then it makes sense and everybody understands that as we are all professionals. It's no harm to work on someone's USP, to encash on it. So I wouldn't hide the fact that people want me to deliver monologues in films.”