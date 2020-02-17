Vicky Kaushal opens up on his experience with multi-genre acting

Vicky Kaushal is one of the few actors who have dipped into a number of multi-genre acting projects over the course of a limited career span. The star is adamant on making sure his career is not charted out in a way which makes it seem rigid or constricting.

During an interview with PTI, Vicky asserted that he is not someone who wishes to hop across genres, solely based on design.

He explained, "I don't plan my career. I won't be able to justify my work if I'm planning and then sticking to it. It'll make me rigid as an actor. It's important for me to be part of good films made by good filmmakers because people are interested in watching good stories.”

Vicky wishes to continue growing as an actor and believes that by doing so, he might be able to keep growing within the industry.

Speaking with regards to his recent horror genre delve, Vicky was quoted saying, "I hadn't explored action before Uri, so there was a hunger in me. In Bhoot, I did horror for the first time, so I wanted to learn a lot. I don't want to get complacent that 'This is my home ground now'."

"You feel good when you get so much love, confidence of producers and get to work with filmmakers you always wanted to work with. You feel more confident that you're on the right track. Uri was made with a debutant director, I hadn't really done a lot of solo lead films before," he concluded by saying.