‘Mr India 2’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh on the cards?

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly in talks with king Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh for the remake of 1987 hit film Mr India.



Rumours are abuzz Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh will collaborate in the remake.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, original Mr. India starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri. It hit cinemas in May 1987.

According to rumours, the makers of the film Mr India 2 are in talks with the Raees actor for the role of antagonist Mogambo, while Ranveer was excited to take the role of Anil Kapoor.

Rumours are abuzz Ranveer was in advance talks with the makers of the film and is likely to play the role of Anil Kapoor, while there is no confirmation on Khan joining the Simmba actor.

The makers of Mr India 2 are keen to start the project and release the film in 2022.