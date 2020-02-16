Quicksilver's death had been the most 'excruciating' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel buffs have undeniably endured the anguish of a number of key characters facing the axe.

However, as per one crazed fan, the death of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron had unquestionably been the most agonizing of all.

Quicksilver, better known as Pietro Maximoff, twin brother of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, had selflessly given up his life to protect Hawkeye and a Sokovian kid as he raced in front of an Ultron-operated Quinjet than showered bullets down the refugees from Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

A Reddit user stepped forth using the logic from The Flash and the X-Men franchise and evidenced that all the bullets that went through the speedster’s body took their time quarrying into his flesh.

The Reddit user suggested: "The speed he was traveling at would have made the bullets seem comparatively slow to him, much like when Hawkeye shot the glass out from under him in Avengers Tower.”

That being said, despite fans clinging on to hope, it is highly unlikely for the superhero to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hollywood star Taylor Johnson who embodied the role of Quicksilver dismissed all possibilities.

"I think we’re both open to possibilities, like the Marvel Universe like it has been over the years, but obviously yes, I’m aware of the Disney+ platform and all of the shows that are going and I’m still in touch with a lot of the people," he had said in an earlier interview.

"I mean, I think it’s safe to say that no, I’m not gonna... there will be no appearance of me coming out or Quicksilver appearing anytime soon,” he added.