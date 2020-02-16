Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson all over each other on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus’ relationship with Cody Simpson appears to be more robust than her past marriage with Liam Hemsworth as almost five months down the line, the two are closer than ever.

With love all around Tinseltown around Valentine’s Day, Cody Simpson seems to have snagged away the ‘best beau’ trophy this year by penning the sweetest wish for his ladylove.

Sharing a monochrome shot of the Wrecking Ball crooner, Cody turned to his Instagram and wrote: “Everyday [sic] is Valentine’s Day in my life.”

Referencing the ‘reserved’ sign placed atop Miley’s head, he further wrote: “I am reserved for you.”

The former Disney star too showed some love to her beau on the special day by sharing an intense black and white photo of Cody with the reserved sign now resting on the Aussie hunk’s cap. “ValenMINE,” she wrote along with the photo.

The couple has been making headlines since they first started dating in October last year and have from there, been completely inseparable.