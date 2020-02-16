Boney Kapoor says, despite Salman Khan launching Arjun Kapoor, their ties are now 'strained'

Bollywood’s film producer Boney Kapoor opened up about his son Arjun Kapoor and his dreams of becoming a director.

During a chat with IANS, the producer spoke at lengths about his children and how Arjun had initially wanted to break into the industry not as an actor but through his direction prowess.

This brought to light his tarnished relationship with megastar Salman Khan who had actually been the one to launch Arjun as an A-class actor in B-Town.

"Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all,” he said.

“But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him,” he added.

"Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman,” he continued.