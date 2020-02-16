Sidharth Shukla declared winner of Bigg Boss 13, awarded Rs 5 million cash prize

The strongest contender of Bigg Boss 13, Indian TV actor Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of the season.



The actor was awarded Rs 5 million cash prize along with the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Sidharth defeated Asim Riaz in the finale held on Sunday while Shehbaz Gill was the second runner-up of the Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth is an Indian TV actor and is best known for his TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. He also made his film debut with Humty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, premiered on 29 September 2019 and was criticized in the beginning for not meeting the expectations.

The Dabangg 3 actor hosted this season which makes it his 10th consecutive season as the host.