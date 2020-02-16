Salman Khan is raving mad at 'Bigg Boss' makers over misdemeanors in the show

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is recognized widely as the face of Indian reality show Bigg Boss.

And while the Sultan actor seems to have turned the show into his identity of late, what goes on behind the scenes is kept secret from the public.

As per the latest intel on the superstar, the Bigg Boss makers have been facing the wrath of Salman over the course of the 13th season over certain things not going down well with the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor.

A source cited by Deccan Chronicle said: “This season has seen a lot of physical misdemeanours from the inmates and that has not gone down well with Salman, who has also been forced to go by the script.”

“When he had an argument about how the show is and who should actually win, his team was informed that he is just an anchor of the show and not the channel that is running the show. That has certainly rubbed him the wrong way,” the insider added.

"When Salman’s films were doing well earlier, no one dared to tell him anything like that, but after his film Dabangg 3 did not do as well as expected, he has been treated like a regular anchor which obviously he does not appreciate,” it was revealed further.