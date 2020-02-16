Disha Patani aiming to reach Priyanka Chopra's stature in Bollywood

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has become a force to reckon with around the world especially in Bollywood, becoming a major source of inspiration to many B-Town luminaries including emerging star Disha Patani.



The 27-year-old Malang actor was quoted by Deccan Chronicle hailing the Quantico star as her inspiration and ultimate idol who has made her mark around the world.

“Priyanka has achieved a lot in Hollwyood as well, and made us and our country proud. Mujhe Priyanka pasand hai, woh bhi Bareilly, ek small town, se aati hai (I like Priyanka, she is from a small town called Bareilly as well),” she said.

“I need to make a strong foothold in Bollywood. I think, in this short span of my filmy career, I have worked with great actors and have done interesting roles too. I am happy with small or big achievements, but I feel I have to still work hard and go a long way,” she added.

Upon being asked about her Hollywood aspirations, Disha said: “I do not have any agents to get me work in Hollywood films, simply because I feel that it’s not easy to audition for foreign films. I will need to concentrate totally out there. I am doing pretty well over here in Bollywood and I still wish to work in Hindi films. I have not thought about get going to Hollywood films yet.”