Boney Kapoor finds his youngest Khushi Kapoor to be the 'apple of his eyes'

Boney Kapoor recently shed some light on his paternal relationship with kids Khushi, Anushula, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview.

The filmmaker has always been known to be a doting father, and in a recent interview he showcased his ever flowing love for his children, and in particular, for Khushi Kapoor.

According to a report by IANS, Boney spoke at length about fatherhood, and when he was asked whether or not he had a favourite child, to the surprise of fans, the doting dad actually chose one out of his four trail blazers.

He began by explaining how all of his children are precious to him but like any other dad, he too had an ‘apple of his eye’ at home. One who he could not help but publicly gush over.

He was quoted saying, "As a father, all my children are my favourites, but Khushi is the apple of my eyes. Woh chhoti hai na? Sab se chhoti bacchi hai meri (she is the youngest after all right? She is the youngest child of mine)".

Boney explained why she is currently on his mind more often than the rest of his kids, the main reason Boney believes that to be, is because Khushi is currently abroad.

He went onto say, "She (Khushi) holds a special place in my heart. Currently all the more, because she is not around. She is abroad for higher education.”

He concluded by saying, “I am not very vocal about my love for my children because I feel my love for them is natural. I am their parent; why do I have to say that I love them? Of course, I do!"



