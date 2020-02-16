65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday elated over 'Best Debut' award

Ananya Panday recently bagged herself a Filmfare award at the 65th Amazon Fimfare Awards 2020 under the category of the Best Debut.

The award was presented in lieu of Ananya’s performance in Student of the Year 2. Karan Johar directed the film under his label, Dharma Productions. As soon as her name was called out on stage, the actress immediately hugged her mentor and confidant.

During an interview with the Times of India, Ananya revealed, “The first thing I did after my name was announced is that I hugged Karan Johar (host) for 10 sec.”

She went onto say, “Later my dad was the first person who I called and informed him. He was like I wish was there to see you win the trophy.”

Explaining why her dad couldn’t be a part of the event, the star concluded by explaining, “He was going to come, but something came up and he missed being here. He has never won a Filmfare so this is big deal for me.”

The actress later took to Instagram to thank "the entire cast and crew of SOTY 2" who made this dream a reality. She concluded her Instagram caption with heart felt words to her parents and fans.

She wrote, "this would be impossible without you guys my family!!! Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I’ll make u proud."

Check out the post below:







