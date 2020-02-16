Aditya Roy Kapur reveals aim to stray away from genre specific work

Aditya Roy Kapur’s career has sky rocketed ever since his solo debut Aashiqui 2 released. Since then, Aditya aims to, not remain genre specific in regards to his acting choices, during the course of his career.



Ahead of Malang's release, Aditya stated that he is still exploring himself as an actor at this point and would be thrilled to play a varied role of characters going forward.

Speaking to PTI, Aditya revealed, "I still don't know what comes naturally to me as an actor. But I like trying everything. It's too early for me to decide my zone. I don't think like that. I'm still discovering myself as an actor.”

Another thing on the actor’s priority radar, is to build more of a personalized fashion sense. He said, "I realized that I need to be a bit fashion conscious when my friends started telling me that I look hideous in what I was wearing during Aashiqui 2 promotions. I was promoting the film and few of my friends said 'your solo movie is coming and you are walking around like a vagabond'."

"I feel when I make a public appearance I'm obligated to look good otherwise I don't mind looking just alright. But it's too tiring to be fashionable all the time," he concluded by saying.