Lisa Haydon welcomes second baby boy

Indian actress Lisa Haydon is now a mother of two beautiful boys after she welcomed her second bundle of joy recently.



The actress announced the arrival of her new born in a cutesy post on Instagram. She wrote, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”

Lisa had shared the news of her pregnancy a few months ago.



She married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and was blessed with their first child Zack in 2017.