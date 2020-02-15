close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 15, 2020

Lisa Haydon welcomes second baby boy

Indian actress Lisa Haydon is now a mother of two beautiful boys after she welcomed her second bundle of joy recently.

The actress announced the arrival of her new born in a cutesy post on Instagram. She wrote, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”

Lisa had shared the news of her pregnancy a few months ago.

She married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and was blessed with their first child Zack in 2017. 

