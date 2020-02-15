Lisa Haydon welcomes second baby boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actress Lisa Haydon is now a mother of two beautiful boys after she welcomed her second bundle of joy recently.
The actress announced the arrival of her new born in a cutesy post on Instagram. She wrote, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”
Lisa had shared the news of her pregnancy a few months ago.
She married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and was blessed with their first child Zack in 2017.
Indian actress Lisa Haydon is now a mother of two beautiful boys after she welcomed her second bundle of joy recently.
The actress announced the arrival of her new born in a cutesy post on Instagram. She wrote, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”
Lisa had shared the news of her pregnancy a few months ago.
She married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and was blessed with their first child Zack in 2017.