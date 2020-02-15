PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari shot dead over land dispute: Police

NAWABSHAH: NAWABSHAH: A PPP MPA, Shahnaz Ansari, was shot dead on Saturday near the city's Khan Mari river over a land dispute, said Sindh police.

Ansari, a PPP MPA who was elected on a reserved seat, was gunned down allegedly by her deceased brother-in-law Zahid Khokhar's nephew, according to police.

The PPP leader was attending Khokar's Chehlum when the incident took place. She was brought to the People's Medical Hospital already dead, according to doctors at the hospital.

Police said that Ansari had decided to attend her brother-in-law's Chehlum despite the tension that existed between her and Khokhar's nephew.

Police further said that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain how many men had opened fire on Ansari. Initial reports suggested that the land dispute was a longstanding one, with Khokhar's nephews claiming the right to the land by stating that there was no rightful heir to it.

Ansari was reportedly very active within the PPP and was involved in the politics of Sindh. Hundreds of PPP workers reached the hospital as soon as news broke about her murder.