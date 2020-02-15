close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2020

Amanda Bynes is engaged and fans want to know who the mystery man is

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 15, 2020
Amanda Bynes shared a photo of the massive diamond ring on her “that” finger placed on the lucky lad’s hand

Are those wedding bells we hear? Guess so because our favourite childhood icon Amanda Bynes, after a rough patch in her life, is ready to take on the next big chapter. 

The What a Girl Wants actor left the world stunned after announcing her engagement on Valentine’s Day through an Instagram post.

However, who the mystery man popping the big question in front of her was, is something she still has to answer to put her fans to ease.

Sharing a photo of the massive diamond ring on her “that” finger placed on the lucky lad’s hand, the Nickelodeon star wrote: “Engaged to [the] love of my life."

View this post on Instagram

Engaged to tha love of my life

A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

The 33-year-old has kept her private life strictly private over the past few years ever since she moved past the rocky path in her life and shifted to a sober living facility following her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise.

A source cited by E! News revealed: "She's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay.” 

Latest News

More From Entertainment