Amanda Bynes is engaged and fans want to know who the mystery man is

Are those wedding bells we hear? Guess so because our favourite childhood icon Amanda Bynes, after a rough patch in her life, is ready to take on the next big chapter.

The What a Girl Wants actor left the world stunned after announcing her engagement on Valentine’s Day through an Instagram post.

However, who the mystery man popping the big question in front of her was, is something she still has to answer to put her fans to ease.

Sharing a photo of the massive diamond ring on her “that” finger placed on the lucky lad’s hand, the Nickelodeon star wrote: “Engaged to [the] love of my life."

The 33-year-old has kept her private life strictly private over the past few years ever since she moved past the rocky path in her life and shifted to a sober living facility following her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise.



A source cited by E! News revealed: "She's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay.”