Madhuri Dixit opens up about her plans for her kids futures

Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood’s most beloved and cheerful stars. She recently opened up about her family in a recent interview, revealing her deepest wishes for her teenage sons.

The star shared that she wishes for her sons to follow their own passions without fear. She wishes not to force them into any industry as well.

Madhuri also went onto add that, if a person is able to turn their passion into a job, they will find joy from their day to day grind.

According to a report by IANS, the actor was asked about what kind of film debut she feels her sons might have, she replied by saying, "I don't know whether they want to get launched. I don't want to force them. I don't know what they are going to do.”

She concluded, stating, “I feel kids should follow their passion because once you are passionate about something, you never feel that you are going to work, because every day will be a pleasure to get up and do something. So, I expect that from both of them."







