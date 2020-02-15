close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2020

Gigi Hadid confirms relationship with Zayn Malik, shares Valentine's Day photo on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 15, 2020

Gigi Hadi went Instagram official with  her on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik again on the Valentine's Day, confirming  her relationship with the singer.

The duo hinted they were back on last month when Hadid was spotted  with Malik on his birthday.

The model confirmed  to admirers about her reunion with the singer. She also got a little self-promotion in there for her second Instagram account, Gisposable, where she posts polaroids she takes. Two birds, one IG post. 

The 24-year-old shared a snapshot of Zayn from one of their previous adventures. She captioned the photo: HEY VALENTINE, Z on the farm. December 2019.

View this post on Instagram

HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm Dec 2019

A post shared by Gi’sposables (@gisposable) on



