Gigi Hadid confirms relationship with Zayn Malik, shares Valentine's Day photo on Instagram

Gigi Hadi went Instagram official with her on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik again on the Valentine's Day, confirming her relationship with the singer.

The duo hinted they were back on last month when Hadid was spotted with Malik on his birthday.



The model confirmed to admirers about her reunion with the singer. She also got a little self-promotion in there for her second Instagram account, Gisposable, where she posts polaroids she takes. Two birds, one IG post.

The 24-year-old shared a snapshot of Zayn from one of their previous adventures. She captioned the photo: HEY VALENTINE, Z on the farm. December 2019.







