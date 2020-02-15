Laugh yourselves silly with these hilarious Valentine's Day memes

Valentine's Day is celebrated around the world as a day of love. While couples exchange sweets, go out on dates and make the most of the day, the question arises, what do single people do?

Apparently, some of them tweet memes. And really good ones too. Take a load of these hilarious memes and laugh yourselves silly with them!

Who needs people when you have a seat belt

I, me and myself

Waking up to a 'single' morning yet again

How single people stare...

SpongeBob with the love of his life

When chocolates are life

Mr. Bean, an inspiration for single people

The man inside

The ultimate plan