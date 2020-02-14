India's indiscriminate firing at LoC injures 13-year-old girl

Indian troops' unprovoked firing along the Line of Control's (LoC) Nezapir and Rakhchikri sector left a civilian injured, the military's media wing said on Friday.

The mortars' attack at Fatehpur and adjacent villages left a 13-year-old girl injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that the victim had been shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The ISPR reiterated that Indian troops were deliberately targeting civilian population.

India-Pakistan tensions on the rise

Tensions have soared between the two nuclear-armed states over the past couple of years. India and Pakistan came close to war in February last year after the Pulwama suicide attack that left more than 40 Indian soldiers dead.

India blamed Pakistan for aiding militants who carried out the attack. Islamabad denied the accusations. However, on February 26, 2019, Indian jets bombed Balakot. The next day, PAF jets shot down two Indian planes and captured an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.



On August 5, 2019, India illegally annexed occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of its constitution, which guaranteed special autonomy for the disputed region.



Islamabad responded sharply to the development, cutting off diplomatic ties with New Delhi and suspending trade with India. PM Imran Khan has referred to his Indian counterpart's policies as 'fascist' and likened India under his rule to Nazi Germany.

With the civil and military leaders of both countries trading barbs over the past couple of years, unprovoked shelling across the LoC has increased.