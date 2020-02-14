Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Valentine’s Day with wife Gauri Khan

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Valentine’s Day with wife Gauri Khan.



The Zero actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable hand-in-hand photo with Gauri Khan from their balcony to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife are celebrating their 36th Valentine’s Day together.

“36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai (36 years, now even Valentine’s gets our permission to arrive)."

Shah Rukh Khan went on to say, “Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....”



Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh tied the knot in October 1991 and share three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif in 2018. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in the next film soon.