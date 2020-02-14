Vidya Balan slams claims of 'regression' and 'toxicity' amidst ' Kabir Singh' drama

Shahid Kapoor’s new film Kabir Singh does not seem to be catching a break anytime soon. The film has been on blast for the past year, at the hands of Bollywood’s celebrities, who claim the film comes with 'toxicity'.

However, it seems as though Vidya Balan will no longer stand for this bashing spree. She recently came out in support for the film, aiming to set all squabbles to rest.

According to the Times of India, Vidya Balan spoke out in support of Shahid Kapoor’s film, Kabir Singh at a press event. She stated, “If you don’t like Kabir Singh, you should not go and watch it. If the actor liked it, he should be allowed to do it. Who are you to say that don’t make this film? In social media, if one person calls it (a film) regressive, then 100 others call it so and that continues.”

Speaking in favour of the film, Vidya slammed the notion of the film being ‘regressive’ in any way.

She went on to say, "I don’t even think they know what regressive means. It has become necessary to be seen taking a stand that does not even matter. As actors, we are asked questions on all sorts of topics and we are supposed to take a stand. Sometimes you are not even aware of the subject being discussed. Why don’t they ask sportspersons that?"