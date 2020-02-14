Katrina Kaif looks like a vision in white in special Valentine’s Day look

Katrina Kaif has stunned everyone with a special Valentine’s Day look, which contrary to everyone’s expectations, features a monochromatic white ensemble.



This Valentine’s is extra special for the actress as she is all set to launch a love-themed makeup line called 'Galentines Day' of her makeup brand Kay Beauty.

Celebrating the launch for her new makeup line, Katrina opted for a beautiful white dress for the occasion and looked nothing short of a vision in it.



On the work front, Katrina was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat.



She is currently awaiting the release of her next film titled Sooryavanshi wherein she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.