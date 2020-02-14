Saif Ali Khan shares his thoughts on modern marriages and the key to keeping the 'spark' alive

Saif Ali Khan was recently brought onto Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, What Women Want for a candid heart to heart.



During a conversation revolving on the institution of marriage, in the modern world, Kareena took the opportunity to ask Saif Ali Khan the one thing which couples should do, in order to keep the spark alive within their marriage, in the long term.



“Role play,” Saif quipped. This revelation left his wife in complete shock momentarily. However, she quickly recovered, stating, “Actually, we have spoken about every possible topic on the show, so it’s fine,” even after Saif clarified that he was joking.

Saif later went onto explain that the one way to keep the spark alive is by perusing “different interests”. He continued, stating, “If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap… I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive.”

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that it is important to remember, not to constantly feel the pressure of keeping this spark well ignited, “It’s a really scary thing. Like Woody Allen said, ‘I can’t keep up the same level of charm for 10 years. I’ll have a heart attack.’ It’s okay. Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive.”

Commenting on how it is really easy to fall into the rut of laziness, after being married for longer, Saif admitted, “Laziness is a villain generally in life, you know. People say ‘Love is a verb’ and it’s something that has to be shown in practice. Even if you don’t feel like it and you go and pick someone up from the airport once in a while, it just makes things nicer.”

Saif believes that after being marriage for more than 10 years, it all comes down to maintaining balance within both a person’s professional and personal life.

He concluded by stating, “People have compared marriage to a base camp and if you want to climb mountains, you need a good base camp before you climb. But if you spend all your time climbing mountains, there will be no base camp left.”



