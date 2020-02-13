Imtiaz Ali lifts the veil off Randeep Hooda's avatar in 'Love Aaj Kal'

The promotions for the film Love Aaj Kal are in full swing with the whole crew busy teasing fans to elevate their excitement and anticipation.

Prior to the release of the film, the director Imtiaz Ali has now spilled the tea about the character of Randeep Hooda in the movie.

Previously fans had been curious about Randeep’s role in the movie as despite being the lead actor they were able to see only a single glimpse of the actor in the trailer released earlier. However, now the character has finally been brought to the forefront.

Recently the director of the film Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram to unveil flicks from the movie displaying the character played by Randeep Hooda. Putting up the video, the filmmaker wrote: “@randeephooda brother we saved the best for the last :) Presenting Raj in #LoveAajKal.”

In the snippet from the movie Randeep is seen playing the role of Raghu, explaining his flashback love story of the 90’s to Sara. The young Raghu is apparently played by Kartik alongside Arushi Sharma as his lovelady.



The Highway actor also shared the teaser on his Instagram account with the caption, “Presenting aaj kal ka 'Raj' Romantic hai na? #LoveAajKal”







