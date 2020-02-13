Taapsee Pannu says she was 'the last choice' for her upcoming film 'Haseen Dilruba'

Taapsee Pannu is one Bollywood star who has carved a niche for herself in the industry. From Pink to Thappad, the actor has always stunned fans with phenomenal acting skills and her peculiar choice of films.

The 32-year-old actor is currently gearing up for her next film Haseen Dilruba and fans are already thrilled to see the actor in her next project.

Previously it was reported that Taapsee was the first choice for the role of protagonist in the movie. But now Taapsee has stepped forward to clear the buzz that had been encircling the social media.

Denying the reports, the Thappad actor stated: “I wish that were true, but despite me telling her (Kanika) I’d love to play the character, they (makers) approached other actresses and even told me someone else had been finalised. I had resigned it as fate but then they called me for a narration. I was the last choice for Haseen Dillruba.”

In response to Taapsee’s statement the writer of the film Kanika Dhillon said: “You have always been my muse.”

Haseen Dilruba is a murder-mystery with a twisted love story. The movie went on the floors in January. The Vinil Mathew-directorial is starring Vikrant Massey as the lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and is slated to hit the silver screens on September 18, 2020.