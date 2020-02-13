Bollywood floods with loving messages for Irrfan Khan as they 'wait' for his return

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ahead of the release of Irrfan Khan's new film Angrezi Medium, actors from all over Bollywood took to their Twitter accounts with heartfelt tweets and messages of encouragement.
Hrithik Roshan was among the very first actors to publically respond to the message. He expressed great enthusiasm towards the video and sent out his prayers for Irrfan’s speedy recovery.
Even Shahid Kapoor responded to Hrithik’s tweet, revealing that he was also looking forward to Irrfan’s return.
Other actors pouring in words of encouragement included, Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam and even Vipin Sharma.
