Thu Feb 13, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 13, 2020

Bollywood floods with loving messages for Irrfan Khan as they 'wait' for his return

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 13, 2020
Bollywood floods in with warmth 'waiting for' the star's return.Photo: DNA India

Ahead of the release of Irrfan Khan's new film Angrezi Medium, actors from all over Bollywood took to their Twitter accounts with heartfelt tweets and messages of encouragement.

Hrithik Roshan was among the very first actors to publically respond to the message. He expressed great enthusiasm towards the video and sent out his prayers for Irrfan’s speedy recovery.

Even Shahid Kapoor responded to Hrithik’s tweet, revealing that he was also looking forward to Irrfan’s return. 

Other actors pouring in words of encouragement included, Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam and even Vipin Sharma.

Check out their responses below: 


